Meg Lanning Beats Ricky Ponting And MS Dhoni To Claim THIS Massive Record after Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Win

Australian skipper Meg Lanning claimed an unprecedented fifth ICC World title, leading her side to a win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 with a 19-run win over hosts South Africa women team in the final in Cape Town on Sunday (February 6). Lanning is the only cricket captain to win five ICC titles, surpassing fellow Australian Ricky Ponting in the process.

Lanning won four T20 World Cup titles – in 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023 – and the 2022 ODI World Cup crown. Ricky Ponting, on the other hand, won the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cup and the 2006 as well as the 2009 Champions Trophy crowns.

The next most successful skipper in this list is India’s MS Dhoni, who won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy titles.

Lanning said that the effort from the group was ‘pretty special’ and bowlers delivered well in the powerplay overs. A half-century by batter Beth Mooney and brilliant death bowling helped Australia clinch their sixth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title.

“It is a pretty special effort from the group, all the teams came really hard and we knew that was going to happen, but to be able to perform so well throughout the tournament, super proud. We felt it was a good score but you have to bowl well with the wicket not as good as it was in the semi-final, so we were confident if we could hit the right lengths and target the stumps enough, we will be able to put South Africa under pressure, I thought our powerplay was excellent and that really set the tone,” said Lanning in a post-match presentation.

“It is just about enjoying the opportunity and making sure that we are focused on what we are doing. We knew it was going to be an amazing atmosphere which it was. It was a great event and we got some really good experience within the group and we wanted to really call on that and make sure when the pressure was on we are able to keep things simple and get things done and that`s what everybody did.

“The people (of South Africa) have been super-friendly and the tournament has been amazing, so we thoroughly enjoyed it and certainly nice to finish off with the win here with this group. It’s a special group, not just the players but the support staff who put a lot of work behind the scenes, so just want to thank all that back group over there who certainly allowed us to go out there and play some cricket and really enjoy ourselves and also my family and friends are here. All the support from back home and here, it has been amazing,” the Australian skipper added.

Lanning had a solid tournament with the bat, scoring 149 runs in five innings at an average of 49.66. Her highest individual score in the tournament is 49 not out.