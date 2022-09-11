Mega cricket series to resume after Covid pandemic

Finally, after a gap of over two years since the coronavirus pandemic hits the nation, the much-awaited Amandeep Premier League (APL), a platform for the budding cricket talent in the country, is all set to begin to provide an opportunity for the young cricket talent to get their names up in the lights.

Shahbaz Singh, organizer of APL informed IANS that the 6th APL 2022 would be held in Amritsar from September 11 to 18 in which cricket teams from across the nation would be participating adding that APL had begun in 2015 and the two APLs couldn’t be held due to Covid pandemic.

Teams of cricket clubs and academies from Delhi, Kolkotta etc. would be arriving along with cricket teams of Air India, FCI, ONGC, Minerva Club etc.

“The cricketing talents in the country not only get an opportunity to interact with cricket legends and get motivation from them but APL also provides a platform for the budding cricket players to showcase their talent in public and media glare,” said Shahbaz Singh.

He said they would be having an international standard format and facilities which includes professional lights, live commentary, umpires and scores, live telecast etc. during the day and night matches.

The winning team would get a prize of Rs 5 lakh followed by Rs 2.5 lakh prize money for the Runner Up team besides Man of the Series and Man of the Match would get prize money of Rs 51000 and Rs 31000 respectively. The Best Batsman and Best bowler would get Rs 11000 each.

Some of the cricketers who would be participating include Shahbaz Singh etc while Balwinder Singh Sandhu of 1983 Cricket World Cup fame would be the chief guest who would share his cricketing experience with the young talent, said Shahbaz.

“In the events like APL, the young cricketers not only chisel their talent but they are also noticed by various national and international cricket bodies including the Board of Control for Cricket in India, “ he said.

By Ravinder Singh Robin