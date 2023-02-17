Meme Fest Begins on Twitter After Chetan Sharma Resigns as BCCI Chief Selector - Check Best Reactions Here

Two days after Chetan Sharma revealed some big secrets of Indian cricket in a sting operation carried out by Zee News, the chief selector of BCCI stepped down from the job. Sharma sent his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah who has accepted it. The outgoing selector had made big revelations in the video including the 'feud' between Ex-captain Virat Kohli and the then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. He had also spoken at length on how som Indian cricketers allegedly take injections to speed up their recovery, adding that most of them these days are ready to play even with 50 to 60 percent fitness.

After Chetan's resignation, memes started pouring in on social media. Here are the some of the funniest memes:

End of the Ganguly - Chetan Sharma era. _pic.twitter.com/y15re1HJnf — Manya (@CSKian716) February 17, 2023

Virat Kohli and his fans after getting the news of Chetan Sharma's resignation __ pic.twitter.com/MyHAlBDA7d — Pallavi Paul (@Pallavi_paul21) February 17, 2023

Chetan Sharma resigning visuals pic.twitter.com/8vsiPu5ryx — J __ (@jaynildave) February 17, 2023

Jay shah and Chetan Sharma _ pic.twitter.com/yhnvixeeVD February 17, 2023

One of the most controversial statements made by Chetan Sharma in the Zee News sting video was that Kohli lied to the press that Ganguly did not making any attempt to stop him from quitting T20I captaincy.

BCCI now need to find a new chief selector soon. The selection committee is required to pick the India squad for the remaining two Tests vs Australia as well as the three-match ODI series vs the same opponent. The third Test match begins in Indore from March 1.

The outgoing selector had managed to save his job somehow after India failed to win the T20 World Cup 2022 and were knocked out in the semi-final. Some of the selection decision had not gone down well with India fans, and they wanted him sacked. However, BCCI ensured they did not play in hands of emotional India fans and did not sack Chetan.

What continued to irk the fans were some poor selection decisions: Not giving Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw a go in T20is, not selectiong Sarfaraz Khan even after his piles of runs in domestic cricket among others.

With Chetan gone, BCCI will soon start the hunt for the new chief selector. The process usually takes time as candidates file their nomination, are shortlisted and then interviewed by Cricket Advisory Committee which comprises Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik.