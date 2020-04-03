Mental health is also important during coronavirus lockdown, says Ajinkya Rahane

Highlighting the importance of mental health during the 21-day lockdown in the country due to coronavirus, Indian batsman and Test vice-captain has heaped praises on the Maharashtra government for their efforts in managing the mental wellbeing of the people in the state during this tough situation.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 31-year-old stressed that mentally health is also important during the lockdown in India.

He then thanked the state goverment for their efforts in the cause and BMC-Mpower for creating a free helpline in order to support the people for their mental well-being as the country's continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mental health is also important during this lockdown. Highly appreciate the efforts of Maharashtra Government, BMC & Mpower for creating a free helpline to support people for their mental wellbeing," Rahane tweeted.

Mental health is also important during this lockdown. Highly appreciate the efforts of Maharashtra Government, BMC & Mpower for creating a free helpline to support people for their mental wellbeing. @AUThackeray @mybmc @NeerjaBirla

India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown as per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in order to combat the threat of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with eminent sportspersons including Indian skipper Virat Kohli, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, ace shuttler PV Sindhu via video conference and asked them to keep spreading awareness regarding the deadly coronavirus amid the lockdown.

The Prime Minister said that coronavirus is an adversary of the entire humanity and the gravity of the situation can be ascertained from the fact that for the first time since World War II, the Olympics has been postponed.He futher underlined that several other prominent international sporting events like Wimbledon and domestic sporting events like Indian Premier League (IPL) have been postponed due to fear of coronavirus.

In India, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed 2,000 on Thursday (April 2, 2020) while the death toll due to the deadly virus has touched 56. Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in India due to COVID-19 with 360 active cases and 21 deaths.