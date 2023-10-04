'Mere Kaam Nahi Hai Ye', Rohit Sharma Shuts Down Journalist Over Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Rule Question; WATCH

All the ten captains as well as the media present at the Captains' Meet were in splits after Rohit Sharma roasted a journalist live on TV in Ahmedabad. The journalists had gathered at a hotel room to speak with the captains who will be leading the teams at the World Cup, including Rohit and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

One of the journalists asked Rohit on his suggestions for ICC on how to decide the winner of the final if the world sees a repeat of the 2019 final. In 2019 final, England and New Zealand's scores were tied before the Super Over scores also ended up being tied. As a result, the boundary count rule decided the winner and England lifted the trophy for the first time. The rule was slammed by the fans and experts alike as deciding a World Cup winner boundary count did not make sense to many.

Rohit was frustrated by the question. But in a typical Rohit laidback fashion, the Hitman rubbished off the question. His frustration came out with the hindi words 'Kya hai yaar', which can be loosely translated to 'What the hell is this'. He then added, "This is not my job to do." At this reply and body language of Rohit, the whole room was filled with laughter. The non-hindi and urdu speaking captains at the stage did not know what happened while Babar, Shakib Al Hasan began to laugh.

Watch Rohit Sharma loses cool in his own way over a journalist question:

Rohit however took other questions from the press and the hosts Ravi Shastri and Eoin Morgan. Asked how India are going to cope with the pressure being the hosts for the World Cup, Rohit said that it is difficult to get pressured but at the same time, it is also important to focus on the match and do things which is in one's control. Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that his team was surprised to see the welcome they received at Hyderabad and are looking forward to playing and winning in India.

Babar said that Men In Green's strength is their bowling and that they will be benefitted by playing in the same conditions as Pakistan. The Pakistan captain added that he is looking forward to doing well against India in the October 14 clash at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.