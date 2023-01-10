MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 2023 Match No. 1 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch CT vs PRL match No. 1 online and on TV?

England’s star speedster Jofra Archer will play competitive cricket for the first time in nearly 18 months as he moves back to full fitness ahead of an exciting year for England. As per Skysports, fast bowler Archer will play two matches for MI Cape Town in the SA20, ahead of the Ashes series and the ODI World Cup. The inaugural edition of the SA 20 will open with a clash between Mumbai Indians-owned MI Cape Town taking on Rajasthan Royals-owned Paarl Royals at the Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday (January 10).

MI Cape Town will be led by Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan while the Royals will be captained by experienced South African batter David Miller Archer has been sidelined with elbow issues and a stress fracture in his back since March 2021. England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, confirmed Archer’s phased return to cricket during the training camp in Abu Dhabi.

“Our plan for him is he will play two games in the South African franchise (competition), which will be his first competitive cricket. If he gets through that, we will pick him for the South Africa ODI series, so he will go from four overs to 10 overs,” Skysports website quoted Rob Key saying.

Archer was included in the MI Cape Town squad for the SA20 season, which begins on Tuesday against Paarl Royals and concludes on Friday against the Durban Super Giants. If Archer survives his two matches unscathed, he will be hoping to play for England in the three-match series against the Proteas, which begins on January 27 in Bloemfontein.

Here’s everything you need to know about MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match:

When will the MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match start?

The MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match will start on January 10, Tuesday.

Where will the MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match be played?

The MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match will be hosted in Newlands Stadium, Cape Town.

What time will the MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match begin?

The MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match will begin at 9 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 8.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match?

The MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match will be televised on Viacom Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match?

The MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) SA20 match Predicted 11

MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Sam Curran, Ryan Rickelton, G Roelofsen, Rashid Khan (C), Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Odean Smith

Paarl Royals: David Miller (C), Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, E Jones, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Cameron Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin