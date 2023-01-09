SA20 2023: Teams, Full squads, detailed schedule, Live Streaming and TV Details, all you need to know

The inaugural edition of the SA20 2023 T20 League will get underway at the Newlands ground in Cape Town on Tuesday (January 20) night with Mumbai Indians-owned MI Cape Town taking on David Miller-led Paarl Royals, who are owned by IPL team Rajasthan Royals. The other teams in the league are Chennai Super Kings-owned Joburg Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants-owned Durban Super Giants, Delhi Capitals-owned Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad-owned Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

A total of 33 games will take place in the SA20 2023 tournament. During the league stage, every team will face each other twice. At the end of the league stage, the top 4 teams in the points table will qualify for the semi-finals.

All the matches of SA20 2023 will take place across different venues in South Africa. Newlands in Cape Town, Kingsmead in Durban, St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Boland Park in Paarl, SuperSport Park in Centurion, and The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg are the different venues that will host the games.

Afghanistan T20 skipper Rashid Khan, who will be leading MI Cape Town in the SA20, said that there will be no added pressure on him as the leg-spinner already has captaincy experience. SA20, South Africa’s new T20 cricket league, begins on January 10 in Newlands.

Rashid will be leading MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA20 and his team will be first out of the starting blocks against the Paarl Royals in the tournament opener on Tuesday. “I have already led the Afghanistan side in some games, so the experience of captaincy is there. Also, being vice-captain, I have always been working closely with the leadership group and sharing my inputs on and off the pitch. So, I don`t think there will be any added pressure on me,” the Afghan spinner said.

SA20 Schedule

Jan 10 – MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals (Newlands, Cape Town) – 9PM

Jan 11 – Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings (Kingsmead, Durban) – 9 PM

Jan 12 – Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals (St George’s Park, Gqeberha) – 9 PM

Jan 13 – Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings (Boland Park, Paarl) – 5 PM

Jan 13 – MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants (Newlands, Cape Town) – 9 PM

Jan 14 – Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SuperSport Park, Centurion) -- 5 PM

Jan 14 – MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings (Newlands, Cape Town) – 9 PM

Jan 15 – Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals (Kingsmead, Durban) – 9 PM

Jan 16 – Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town (St George’s Park, Gqeberha) – 9 PM

Jan 17 – Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants (Boland Park, Paarl) – 5 PM

Jan 17 – Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals (Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg) – 9 PM

Jan 18 – MICape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Newlands, Cape Town) – 5 PM

Jan 18 – Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings (SuperSport Park, Centurion) – 9PM

Jan 19 – Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Boland Park, Paarl) – 9 PM

Jan 20 – Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals (Kingsmead, Durban) – 9 PM

Jan 21 – Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town (Boland Park, Paarl) – 5 PM

Jan 21 – Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings (St George’s Park, Gqeberha) – 9 PM

Jan 22 – Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals (Boland Park, Paarl) – 5 PM

Jan 22 – Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants (St George’s Park, Gqeberha) – 9 PM

Jan 23 – MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals (Newlands, Cape Town) – 9 PM

Jan 24 – Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals (St George’s Park, Gqeberha) – 5 PM

Jan 24 – Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants (Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg) -- 9 PM

Feb 2 – Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town (Kingsmead, Durban) – 9 PM

Feb 3 – Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals (Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg) – 5 PM

Feb 3 – Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Kingsmead, Durban) – 9 PM

Feb 4 – Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town (SuperSport Park, Centurion) – 9 PM

Feb 5 – Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg) – 5 PM

Feb 5 – Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants (SuperSport Park, Centurion) – 9 PM

Feb 6 – Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town (Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg ) – 9 PM

Feb 7 – Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals (SuperSport Park, Centurion) – 9 PM

Feb 8 – TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final (Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg) – 9 PM

Feb 9 – TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final (SuperSport Park, Centurion) – 9 PM

Feb 11 – TBC vs TBC, Final (Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg) – 9 PM

SA20 Squads

All 6 teams of SA20 2023 have set up their squads for the tournament. Below are the squads of all the teams.

Pretoria Capitals

Rilee Rossouw, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, James Neesham, Migael Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Shaun von Berg, Philip Salt, Kusal Mendis, Anrich Nortje, Joshua Little, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch.

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Malusi Siboto, Kyle Verreynne, Donavon Ferreira, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Caleb Seleka.

Paarl Royals

David Miller (Captain), Jason Roy, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Eoin Morgan, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Codi Yusuf, Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Ottniel Baartman, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Brydon Carse

Durban Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (C), Christiaan Jonker, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Simon Harmer

MI Cape Town

Rashid Khan (C), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Rassie van der Dussen, Wesley Marshall, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Sam Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Odean Smith, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil

SA20 TV broadcast details in India and Live Streaming Details

Sports18 and Viacom18 Sports are the official broadcasters of SA20 2023 and will telecast the tournament in India. Jio Cinema App and website will telecast the live streaming of the tournament in India.