Team MI Full List of Players IPL 2024: Check Mumbai Indians Full Schedule, Players List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All you need to know

Leaving one of the best all-rounders the country has produced from IPL 2022 mega-auction was always difficult for Mumbai Indians. However, they have made amends by bringing him back and this time as the leader of the team which means Rohit Sharma takes a step aside. Coming to the whole team, Mumbai Indians look unbeatable on paper. Why? Names like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and more are some of the best players of Indian cricket at the moment of the shortest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah lead their teams with excellence, while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are following suit admirably. Players like Ishan Kishan and Priyam Garg bring youthful energy and talent to the field. Mumbai Indians boast a strong contingent of local players, vital for consistency in franchise leagues. (Team CSK Full List Of Players IPL 2024: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Schedule, Players List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All you Need To Know)

Check Full Squad and announced schedule of MI below:

MI Full List of Players IPL 2024:

Batters Bowlers All-Rounders Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Hardik Pandya Dewald Brevis Arjun Tendulkar Anshul Kamboj Suryakumar Yadav Kumar Kartikeya Mohammad Nabi Ishan Kishan Piyush Chawla Shams Mulani Tilak Varma Akash Madhwal Naman Dhir Tim David Jason Behrendorff Romario Shepherd Vishnu Vinod Gerald Coetzee Dilshan Madushanka Nehal Wadhera Shreyas Gopal Shivalik Sharma Nuwan Thushara

The Mumbai Indians squad possesses a balanced mix of youthful vigor and seasoned experience. With a strong contingent of local talents and solid bench strength across departments, the franchise is well-equipped for the season. Success hinges on effective workload management and injury prevention, as well as the swift formation of their optimal playing XI. Given these factors, Mumbai Indians emerge as strong contenders for the playoffs, and their pursuit of a sixth title this season seems entirely plausible. ('The Feeling Of...': MI Captain Hardik Pandya Makes A BIG Statement On Returning To And Leading Mumbai Indians In IPL 2024)

MI Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madushanka, Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla, Impact Sub- Nehal Wadhera / Shreyas Gopal.

MI schedule for IPL 2024, only the first 21 matches of IPL 2024 have been announced so far:

March 24, 2024 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (7:30 PM), Ahmedabad

March 27, 2024 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (7:30 PM), Hyderabad

April 1, 2024 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (7:30 PM), Mumbai

April 7, 2024 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (7:30 PM IST), Mumbai

(Note: BCCI announced schedule for only first two weeks of IPL 2024. Full schedule will be announced after Election Commission announced Lok Sabha Chunav Dates. This list will be updated accordingly).