Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians are looking for their first win of the 2022 season as they go up against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions CSK are not doing much better either, having just won 1 out of their six matches so far.

One of the biggest worries for Rohit Sharma’s side is their bowling attack, which has failed to fire with the exception of Jasprit Bumrah so far. Pacer Tymal Mills and leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin are the highest wicket-takers for MI with 6 wickets each.

But the support cast to these three, which includes Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat has failed to fire so far. MI fans are calling for the inclusion of legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar into the playing XI to finally give him his IPL debut after a couple of season.

A look into our prep for the big one Watch #MIvCSK live on @StarSportsIndia at 7:30 PM.

Just like before their last match, MI teased a possible debut for Arjun Tendulkar, who was bought for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Arjun can possibly replace Jaydev Unadkat in the side, since he is also a left-arm pacer like the Saurashtra captain. The Mumbai all-rounder can be a useful batting option for MI as well.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja’s CSK have their own bowling issues. Chris Jordan had a shocking outing against Gujarat Titans. Fans questioned why CSK replaced Dwaine Pretorious with Jordan for the match. It remains to be seen if Pretorious will make a comeback into the CSK Playing XI for the ‘El Clasico’ clash against MI.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match No. 33

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: April 21st, 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for TV and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

MI vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat/Arjun Tendulkar, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (C), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.