Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match in IPL 2022 as they get ready to face Chennai Super Kings in the ‘El Clasico’ clash of the T20 league on Thursday (April 21). With Rohit Sharma’s side failing to get off the mark this season so far and on the brink of elimination from the league.

The question on every MI fan’s mind at the moment is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar will make his IPL debut. Just like before their last match against Lucknow Super Giants, MI have once again teased an IPL debut for bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar and shared a video of him castling a batsman’s stumps with a pinpoint yorker. The batsman had no answer to Arjun Tendulkar's yorker and was clean bowled.

Watch Arjun Tendulkar’s viral video from Mumbai Indians training session here…

The 22-year-old didn’t make it to the playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants in a match that was also attended by his sister Sara Tendulkar. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, the other MI’s pacers have struggled in the season and Arjun looks a good contender to make it to the playing XI. He can also make handy contributions with the bat and will be expected to perform an all-rounder’s role for the franchise.

Arjun had started as a net bowler for them before being signed up for Rs 20 lakhs in IPL 2021 auction. In the IPL 2022 mega auction, Gujarat Titans were also interested in buying him and made a bid before being re-signed with MI for Rs 30 lakhs.

While he is uncapped in IPL, Arjun has played 2 T20s for the Mumbai state team. Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin believes a ‘Tendulkar’ name can bring some luck for MI.

“You have to try some new players, like you can give a chance to Arjun as well, who has been doing well, maybe Tendulkar name on the field can bring them good luck. If you have picked David for such a high price, and if he is not playing, there is no use of him being in the squad. If you have players, you just can’t make them sit along, that will be injustice to the player as well.

“If the things are not happening, they can try different players, as most of the teams have not played them, and the team can succeed,” said Azharuddin was quoted as saying by CricTracker website.