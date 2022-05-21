Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar is might impressed with Mumbai Indians recruit Tilak Varma and believes that the India U19 World Cup winner should receive a national call up soon. Gavasakar feels Tilak should be included in India's side for the South Africa series.

Varma joined the star-studded Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.7 crore and is set to finish as their leading run-scorer in IPL 2022 with 376 runs in 13 matches at an average of 37.60 and strike rate of 131.46.

Speaking on a Star Sports show, Gavasakar said,"Tilak Varma has got the basics right. With all the right basics you`ve got to marry the temperament and that marriage we have seen is very good at the moment (in the case of Tilak Varma). I hope that he carries on."

Highest Average against Spinners in 2022 IPL 181.00 - Tilak Varma

162.00 - KL Rahul

137.00 - Ishan Kishan — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 21, 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma has praised the up-and-coming Tilak Varma who has come off age in his first ever season in the IPL _ Do you agree with his assessment of the youngster? _ More __ https://t.co/iLAvdpRLJJ pic.twitter.com/uZO3jwHEE2 — ICC (@ICC) May 14, 2022

"Rohit Sharma rightly mentioned that he could be an all-format player for India. So now it`s up to him to work that little bit extra, get his fitness going, get a little tighter as far as the technique is concerned and prove Rohit right."

On the other head, another legendary cricketer from Australia Matthew Hayden feels time has come to give a break to Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi in the Indian team.

Like Varma, Tripathi is SRH's leading run-scorer this season. He has made 393 runs in 13 matches at an average of 39.30 and a strike rate of 161.72.

"He`s a dangerous striker of the ball, someone who plays on both sides of the wicket. His ability to play short-pitched balls at ease impresses me in particular. You get him to Australia (for the T20 WC) because he can play those brilliant shots on the bouncy pitches there.

India's squad for the South Africa series is set to be soon. The 5-match T20 series will kickstart on June 9 and will finish on 19 June.