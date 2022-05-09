हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI vs KKR IPL Match No. 56 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST May 9

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Match No. 56 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MI vs KKR, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.  

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI vs KKR IPL Match No. 56 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST May 9
File image (Source: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders resembled a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL 2022 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up on Monday.

Panned for trying out too many combinations at the top, a part of their constant chopping and changing strategy this season which backfired on them pretty badly, KKR are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants.

While MI will enter the upcoming game on the back of a five-run win over second-placed Gujarat Titans.

MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 points already and three other teams have 16 and 14 points.

Two-time winners KKR, under new captain Shreyas Iyer, came a cropper against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday and the huge margin of defeat has left them with eight points from 11 games. They have three matches left and the maximum they can reach is 14 points, which is again something that cannot guarantee even a fourth-place finish.

However, despite the inconsequential nature of the match, players from both the beleaguered sides can still gun for individual glory at the DY Patil Stadium.

Heading into the game, the Mumbai Indians enjoy an advantage thanks to their massive 22-8 head-to-head record against the Knights Riders.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match No. 56

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 9th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

MI vs KKR Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma

MI vs KKR Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Baba Indrajith (wk), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi

