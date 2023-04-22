MI vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Will Jofra Archer Return To Mumbai Indians' Team For Punjab Kings?

Mumbai Indians (MI) are going to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 31 of IPL 2023 with two important points at stake. MI are coming into this match on back of three-match winning spree. Rohit Sharma and Co found the winning combination after going down vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first two matches of the competition. MI then beat Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to bounce back in style. On the other hand, Punjab are coming into this match after a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Arjun Tendulkar, a bright spot

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar made his debut vs KKR but returned wicketless in that match. His greatest IPL moment yet came in the next match vs SRH when he successfully defended 20 runs off the last 6 balls, also picking his maiden wicket in T20 league in form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It is highly likely that Arjun gets to play the third successive game of the season. Not to forget, Arjun had been travelling with the Mumbai Indians camp for last two seasons. He did not get a single game in 2021 and 2022 seasons but Rohit has finally shown trust in his skills.

Will Jofra Archer return to MI playing 11?

Archer has begun to bowl in nets. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Archer was expected to play in the MI vs PBKS clash. Archer has 'a little niggle' and has not played any match since first game vs RCB on April 2. Archer says that he is nearing his fittest best and would be available for selection soon.

"Obviously the last two weeks aren't exactly what you would hope for after being so fully active. But it's what you expect when you've been off for a long time: the body's not going to be 100 percent straight away," said Archer. "There are going to be moments where it feels a lot more serious than it actually is. I don't know which game will be the next game, but I'm just trying to put myself in the best position possible [to play]."

MI vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11s

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendoff

PBKS Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh