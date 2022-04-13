Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who are without a win in the IPL 2022 so far, may well ring in a few changes for their next match against the Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 13). MI are dead-last on the points table with 4 losses in 4 games while Chennai Super Kings have gone above them with their first win of IPL 2022 over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday (April 12) night.

One of the changes in MI could be West Indian all-rounder Fabian Allen replacing young South African batter Dewald Brevis. Allen is a big-hitter with the willow and a useful spinner who can backup leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin. The other foreign player’s choice might well be a toss-up between Singapore all-rounder Tim David and England’s left-arm pacer Tymal Mills.

With David failing to fire in IPL 2022 so far, the extra pace and efficiency of Mills may well be useful for MI in Pune. The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will look to bring back Bhanuka Rajapaksa into the playing XI after dropping him from the last match.

West Indian Odean Smith has been expensive with the ball – conceding two sixes off the last two balls of the match against Gujarat Titans – and has been less than impressive with the bat as well. PBKS may decide to replace Smith with Rajapaksa for the next match.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Match No. 23

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: April 13th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar website and app

MI vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI

MI Predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David/ Tymal Mills, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

PBKS Predicted playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh