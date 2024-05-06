MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad In Wankhede Stadium, 7:30PM IST, Mumbai
In the lead-up to the Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in IPL 2024, anticipation is high as both teams aim to secure crucial points for playoff contention. Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently in fourth place, seek to solidify their playoff spot, while Mumbai Indians strive to climb from the bottom of the table. Speculation surrounds Rohit Sharma's potential return, adding intrigue to Mumbai's lineup. The match promises tactical battles, including Rohit's encounter with SRH's left-arm pacers and strategic bowling dynamics. Player spotlights include Abdul Samad's dual role and performance dynamics. Anticipation also surrounds potential milestone pursuits and the evolving pitch conditions at the Wankhede Stadium. As excitement builds, the stage is set for a captivating encounter embodying the essence of IPL drama and intensity.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head (C), Abhishek Sharma
All-rounders: Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Pat Cummins, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI
Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Naman Dhir, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Markrande, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka
