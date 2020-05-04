Michael Holding slams 'ridiculous' World Test Championship's points system

Former West Indies seamer Michael Holding has lashed out at the point system of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship by describing it as “ridiculous”.

In July 2019, the ICC officially launched the inaugural edition of the WTC, which got underway on August 1, 2019.

According to the WTC, the top nine Test teams in the world – Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies – are slated to compete in 71 Test matches across 27 series, played over two years.

With points available for every single game, each team will play three home and three away series. Each series counts for 120 points, distributed over the number of matches in a series. For example, a two-match series will mean 60 points for each Test while a three-match series will give 40 points to each Test match. A tie will be 50% of the points available, whilst a draw will be a 3:1 points ratio.The teams who will take the top two spots will contest in the ICC World Test Championship Final in June 2021 in the United Kingdom and the winners will be crowned ICC World Test Champions.

While talking about the future of the longest format of the game, Holding was critical of the WTC's point system as he said that it doesn't work.

The Caribbean seamer further questioned what entertainment the WTC series will provide once the sides are out of contention for a place in the summit showdown of the championship.

“It doesn’t work. First of all the points system is ridiculous. You can’t play five Test matches and get the same amount of points if you play two Test matches,"the Caribbean star was quoted as saying for a roundtable feature in Wisden Cricket Monthly.

“And secondly, at some point you’re going to have teams who know they cannot get to the final and so those Test matches aren’t going to be all that entertaining. People know it’s just another game," he added.

Meanwhile, England bowler Chris Woakes said that the points system of the WTC might require a bit of tinkering in the coming future.

"I think the system might need a bit of tinkering with in the future. Anyone can turn someone over in a one-off final, depending on the toss or conditions. If there was more time in the calendar they could do a three-match final but unfortunately there just isn’t," he said.

Currently, India are leading the WTC standings after winning seven out of nine matches they have played so far. The Virat Kohli-led side are followed by Australia, England, New Zealand while Pakistan are rounding off the top five with five wins from nine games.