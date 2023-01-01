In the high-scoring Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers, which the former won by 15 runs, Michael Neser pulled a stunning catch. In the final over of the Sixers' enormous 225-run chase, Neser's game-changing catch came as Jordan Silk was knocked for 41 off 23 deliveries. Silk was in the middle and was hitting well; he had already hit three 4s and two 6s. If the catch had been missed, there would have been another maximum, but Neser's astute decision-making ended Silk's brilliant performance in the middle.

OUT or NOT OUT? pic.twitter.com/evxLhL2hAv — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 1, 2023

Neser, who was standing in the mid off, caught the ball well within the boundary rope, but when he realised he would be crossing the field of play, he threw it up. However, Neser's release caused the ball to cross the barrier a little too far, but he didn't stop there. After going over the fence, Neser looped the ball in the air once more, making sure that none of his body parts touched the ground, and then calmly finished the catch inside the playing area.

Despite his outstanding fielding, both fans and experts questioned his actions, prompting them to study the rulebook. One of the many confused people was Fox Cricket commentator and Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who wondered why it was given outr. Later, he acknowledged that the dismissal was lawful and in accordance with the regulations.

What is the rule?

As per the rules laid by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Law 19.5.2 states: “A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.”