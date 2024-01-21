MIE vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI Emirates vs Gulf GiantsT20I In Abu Dhabi, 8PM IST, January 21
MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Dream11 Team Prediction MIE vs GG T20I Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, MI Emirates Dream11 Team Player List, Gulf Giants, Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
As the International League T20 2024 unfolds, the clash between MI Emirates (EMI) and Gulf Giants (GUL) in the fourth match promises a riveting spectacle at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 21, Sunday. Both teams bring contrasting narratives from their season openers, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter. MI Emirates commenced their campaign on a losing note against Dubai Capitals, falling short by seven wickets. The standout performance came from Muhammad Waseem, who scored a blistering 51 off 26 balls, showcasing his explosive batting skills. In contrast, Gulf Giants secured a convincing win over Sharjah Warriors, with openers Jamie Smith and James Vince stealing the show, and Jamie Overton making a mark with the ball.
Also Read: DV vs ADKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders T20I In Dubai, 4PM IST, January 21
Teams and Playing XI
MI Emirates
The MI Emirates squad, led by Nicholas Pooran, faces a crucial encounter. The playing XI is expected to feature key players like Waseem Muhammad, Andre Fletcher, and the experienced duo of Dwayne Bravo and Trent Boult.
Gulf Giants
Gulf Giants, captained by James Vince, displayed a formidable performance in their season opener. The playing XI is likely to include in-form players like Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, and the impactful Jamie Overton.
Dream XIs
Wicket-keepers: Andre Fletcher, J Smith, Jordan Cox, Nicholas Pooran
Batters: James Vince, W Mohammad
All-rounders: Jamie Overton, DJ Bravo
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Akela Hosein, Chris Jordan
Captain First-Choice: Jamie Overton || Captain Second-Choice: Andre Fletcher
Vice-Captain First-Choice: DJ Bravo || Vice-captain Second-Choice: Akela Hosein
Fantasy Picks and Tips
Captain Options
Nicholas Pooran (EMI)
Despite a loss in the opener, Pooran's explosive batting skills make him a valuable fantasy pick. Known for middle and death over exploits, Pooran could prove to be a game-changer.
James Vince (GUL)
Gulf Giants skipper Vince, with his dashing batting style, scored 45 runs in the opening match. Anticipated to be a reliable vice-captain, Vince adds stability to the fantasy team.
Jamie Overton (GUL)
Gulf Giants' all-rounder shone in the first match, scalping three crucial wickets. His impressive performance makes him a multiplier choice in fantasy XI.
Avoidable Players
Kieron Pollard (EMI)
Participating in the SA20 season, Pollard will be absent for MI Emirates in this game.
Chris Lynn (GUL)
Benched in the first match, Lynn's inclusion in the playing XI for the second game remains uncertain.
Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The Sheikh Zayed Stadium's pitch is expected to favor batsmen, with short boundaries allowing for high scores. Captains winning the toss may opt to bowl first, considering the dew factor in the second innings. The weather forecast indicates 23.1°C temperature with 55% humidity and cloudy conditions.
Live Tv