DV vs ADKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders T20I In Dubai, 4PM IST, January 21
Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction DV vs ADKR T20I Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
The anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as cricket aficionados gear up for the thrilling encounter between the Desert Vipers and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Match 03 of the International T20 League (ILT20) 2024. Hosted at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, this clash marks the opening fixture for both teams in the ILT20 2024 season. The stakes are high as they aim to make a resounding statement right from the onset. Colin Munro, known for his explosive batting and astute captaincy, leads the Desert Vipers, aiming to set the tone early in the tournament. On the opposing side, the seasoned campaigner Sunil Narine dons the captain's armband for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, bringing a wealth of experience as a crafty spinner and strategist on the field.
Also Read: Sania Mirza's First Statement After Shoaib Malik Shares Wedding Photos With Sana Javed, Says 'Divorced For Few Months Now...'
ILT20 2024, Match 03 Details
Date and Time: January 21; 10:30 am GMT | 04:00 pm IST | 02:30 pm local
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report
The cricket pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers an equitable platform for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers are expected to capitalize on significant swing in the initial phases, especially with the new ball. Spinners may face challenges due to the pitch’s consistent nature. Despite this, batters are predicted to enjoy an upper hand beyond the initial overs. Teams winning the toss might consider bowling first at this venue.
VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Picks
Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke
Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ravi Bopara
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Shadab Khan, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Joshua Little, Sheldon Cottrell, Luke Wood
Dream11 Prediction Captain and Vice-Captain:
Captain 1: Alex Hales (c), Vice-Captain 1: Sunil Narine (vc)
Captain 2: Colin Munro (c), Vice-Captain 2: Joshua Little (vc)
VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Backups:
Backups: Karthik Meiyappan, Aryan Lakra, David Willey, Marchant de Lange
Full Squads:
Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Adam Hose, Rohan Mustafa, Bas de Leede, Wanindu Hasaranga, Gus Atkinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Michael Jones, Karthik Meiyappan, Aryan Lakra, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Ali Naseer
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Joe Clarke (wk), Charith Asalanka, Brandon McMullen, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Ravi Bopara, David Willey, Marchant de Lange, Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Jake Lintott, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Alishan Sharafu, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Matiullah Khan
Live Tv