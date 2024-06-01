Misbah Ul Haq Picks Top 2 Favorites For T20 World Cup, Cheekily Includes His Own Team: 'Pakistan Mein Rehna Hai Toh..'

The T20 World Cup 2024 is here, kicking off with a match between the USA and Canada early on Sunday. For India, the action starts on June 5 with a match against Ireland, followed by a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on June 9. Whenever India and Pakistan face off, it garners immense attention. Both teams are former T20 World Cup champions. Ahead of the event, former players Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Misbah-ul-Haq discussed the tournament.

Misbah picks Australia as the top contender for the World Cup and cheekily chooses Pakistan as the second.

Misbah-ul-Haq highlighted Australia's strength, saying, 'The safest bet I think would be Australia. They know how to win in any condition, even in Asia with just one spinner. You can't write off Australia from any World Cup. The second team is very difficult. Humein Pakistan mein rehna hai, toh Pakistan ko back karna hoga. India ka team badi strong hai, sara kuch hai.'

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah named the Babar Azam-led Men in Green as contenders for the 2024 T20 World Cup title. Despite coming off a 0-2 loss to England and facing several issues, Pakistan opens the tournament against the USA on June 6.

Pakistan has reached the semi-finals in the last two editions, but challenges remain, particularly in the batting order and middle-order performance. Misbah included Australia as a leading contender but added Pakistan as well, given his national allegiance.

Pakistan's Recent Performance In T20s

Pakistan has underperformed in recent T20 internationals, drawing a series against a younger, under-strength New Zealand side, losing the first match against Ireland, and suffering a 0-2 defeat to England. There have been significant changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), affecting the squad. After Pakistan's exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup, Babar Azam stepped down from his leadership roles, and Shaheen Afridi was appointed as the new T20 captain. However, Shaheen only led Pakistan only in one series, where they lost 1-4 to New Zealand away from home. Babar Azam was then re-appointed as captain, and he led the side in the recent T20 series against New Zealand, Ireland, and England.