Ticket Prices For India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Game Soar To Rs 40 Lakhs - Check Details

The T20 World Cup is back with exciting matches between top cricket nations. This year, the event will debut in the United States, co-hosting with the West Indies. New York City is buzzing as it prepares for the India vs Pakistan match, a highlight of the tournament. This much-anticipated game will take place in a new 34,000-seat stadium in Nassau County, just eight days from now. Ticket prices are soaring each day as fans eagerly await the clash. Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the India vs Pakistan clash on June 9 in New York, a highlight of the T20 World Cup 2024. This high-stakes match not only rekindles their fierce rivalry but also adds an extra layer of excitement due to controversial ticket pricing. Imagine the scene: a packed stadium, passionate fans, and the intense atmosphere as both teams take the field. Virat Kohli's stunning performance in their last T20 World Cup match still resonates with fans. This year's tournament brings cricket fever to new regions, co-hosted by the USA and West Indies from June 1 to June 29.

India vs Pakistan: An Epic Clash

The India vs Pakistan match is poised to be one of the most thrilling encounters of the T20 World Cup 2024. Fans vividly remember Virat Kohli's extraordinary innings in their last T20 World Cup face-off. The tournament, co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, begins on June 1 and concludes on June 29. However, ticket pricing controversies have somewhat overshadowed the excitement for this match.

Ind vs Pak: Ticket Pricing Details

Ticket prices for the India vs Pakistan game have caused a stir. Lalit Modi, former Indian Premier League commissioner, criticized the ICC for allegedly prioritizing profits over promoting the sport in the USA. Modi claims that seats in the Diamond Club section at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium are being sold for up to $20,000 (about Rs 16,65,138) each.

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup Match: High Resale Prices

The ICC stated that tickets for the India vs Pakistan match start at $300, but these lower-priced tickets are already sold out. Prices go up to $10,000 for other sections. According to USA Today, resale prices have surged due to high demand for this iconic match.

India's WC Campaign To Be Begin From June 5

India starts their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before their highly anticipated Group A clash with Pakistan. While ticket pricing remains a hot topic, the T20 World Cup 2024 continues to generate immense interest. Fans eagerly await this thrilling encounter, hoping to witness another memorable showdown. Those planning to attend should secure tickets early, given the high prices and demand.