Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins: Who Is More Famous On Social Media?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Pat Cummins ranks much higher than Mitchell Marsh. There were several categories upon which the two mega-stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the category of digital listening score, Pat Cummins takes the lead on Mitchell Marsh. Pat Cummins in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 64. Mitchell Marsh gets a low score of just 27 in comparison to his Australian teammate.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category once again Pat Cummins wins by quite a margin as he scores 66 whereas Mitchell Marsh only scores 18.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Mitchell Marsh has scored 53 points. As for Pat Cummins he gets a score of 64 in the Instagram category.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Mitchell Marsh loses out to Pat Cummins once again as Pat Cummins scores 65 points. Mitchell Marsh gets zero points in this category and loses by a big margin.

Youtube Score

Both Aussies get zero points in the Youtube category as neither are active content creators on Youtube.

Overall Score

In the overall score, Pat Cummins takes a massive win against Mitchell Marsh. Pat Cummins gets an overall score of 56 points whereas Mitchell Marsh finishes with just 20 points overall. Thus Pat Cummins takes the win in this social media comparison.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.