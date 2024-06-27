Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761066
NewsCricket
CSS

Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins: Who Is More Famous On Social Media?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins. Check out who scores higher!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins: Who Is More Famous On Social Media?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins. Check out who scores higher! 

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Pat Cummins ranks much higher than Mitchell Marsh. There were several categories upon which the two mega-stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.  

Digital Listening Score 

In the category of digital listening score, Pat Cummins takes the lead on Mitchell Marsh. Pat Cummins in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 64. Mitchell Marsh gets a low score of just 27 in comparison to his Australian teammate. 

Facebook Score 

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category once again Pat Cummins wins by quite a margin as he scores 66 whereas Mitchell Marsh only scores 18. 

Instagram Score 

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Mitchell Marsh has scored 53 points. As for Pat Cummins he gets a score of 64 in the Instagram category. 

X Score 

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Mitchell Marsh loses out to Pat Cummins once again as Pat Cummins scores 65 points. Mitchell Marsh gets zero points in this category and loses by a big margin. 

Youtube Score 

Both Aussies get zero points in the Youtube category as neither are active content creators on Youtube. 

Overall Score 

In the overall score, Pat Cummins takes a massive win against Mitchell Marsh. Pat Cummins gets an overall score of 56 points whereas Mitchell Marsh finishes with just 20 points overall. Thus Pat Cummins takes the win in this social media comparison. 

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

vs

Mitchell Marsh

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 20
Digital Listening Score27
Facebook Score18
Instagram Score53
X Score0
YouTube Score0

vs

Pat Cummins

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 56
Digital Listening Score64
Facebook Score66
Instagram Score64
X Score65
YouTube Score0
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?