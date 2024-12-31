Big Blow To Australia Ahead Of Sydney Test; THIS Star Pacer Could Miss IND vs AUS 5th Test

As the cricket world eagerly anticipates the final showdown between India and Australia in the 5th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, one key question remains: Will Mitchell Starc be fit to play? Australia's premier left-arm pacer has been battling a niggling injury throughout the ongoing series, and his availability for the January 3 Test has become a focal point for fans and pundits alike.

Injury Scare During the Boxing Day Test

Mitchell Starc, a vital cog in Australia's pace attack, suffered an upper-body concern during the recent Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The injury first came to light on Day 3 when Starc was seen clutching his back after bowling spells. Despite the discomfort, the seasoned pacer continued to play a pivotal role in Australia's 184-run victory over India, bowling 16 overs in the final innings and claiming a crucial wicket—Virat Kohli's—on Day 5.

Starc’s resilience was on full display, as he managed to bowl at speeds of around 140 km/h, even while battling soreness. His performance in Melbourne was a testament to his warrior-like mentality, pushing through the pain to help Australia regain the series lead. However, the injury raised questions about his fitness for the crucial Sydney Test.

Optimism from Australia’s Head Coach

Australia’s head coach, Andrew McDonald, has been cautiously optimistic regarding Starc's chances of playing in the Sydney Test. Despite acknowledging the discomfort Starc experienced during the Melbourne Test, McDonald emphasized that the team would carefully assess his condition in the coming days. "Clearly, Starc is carrying something of some description. We’ll assess that, but other than that, it looks as though we got through pretty well unscathed. However, it’s a short turnaround, and recovery is important," McDonald remarked.

McDonald went on to mention that Starc’s recovery would depend on how well he can manage the injury and how the pitch conditions in Sydney would suit his bowling style. While there is still uncertainty, McDonald’s words offer hope to Australian fans who are keen to see Starc play an instrumental role in the series decider.

Pat Cummins Weighs In: Starc’s Injury Update

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, also addressed the issue of Starc's injury, offering reassurance that the pacer is on track for recovery. Speaking after the Boxing Day Test, Cummins confirmed that while Starc has been dealing with some back discomfort, initial assessments suggested a positive outlook. "I think every fast bowler knows it, the first ball of a spell when you're a bit sore, it always hurts a little bit more. So yeah, I'm pretty confident he'll be fine," Cummins said.

Despite the discomfort, Cummins pointed out that Starc’s toughness and determination would likely see him through. "He's a warrior. He gets through. He never even contemplates not being an option to bowl. So, yeah, other than being in pain, he's fully fit and available," he added.

The Importance of Starc in the Sydney Test

Starc’s role in the upcoming Sydney Test cannot be overstated. With Australia needing a win to keep their hopes of reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy alive, Starc’s presence in the squad is crucial. His ability to generate pace, swing, and bounce makes him a key weapon against a formidable Indian batting lineup. Should Starc be unavailable, Australia would have to rely on back-up pacers like Sean Abbott and Jhye Richardson, who have been added to the squad as a precaution.

The Sydney Test is not just a series decider—it also holds significant implications for Australia’s World Test Championship (WTC) hopes. A victory here would bolster Australia’s position in the WTC standings and bring them closer to a spot in the final.