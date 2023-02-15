Will Mitchell Starc Make Play Delhi Test? Here's What Australian Pacer Said Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Despite not being as near to being fully healthy as he would want, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc believes he has "still a fair opportunity" to play in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Starc missed the first game of the series because of a finger injury he sustained while playing in the field against South Africa in December. Australia's sole fast bowlers in Nagpur were the captain Pat Cummins and Scott Boland; all-rounder Cameron Green, who is also recovering from a fractured finger, was unable to travel.

The pacer stayed in Sydney to bowl four sessions at home rather than travelling to Nagpur with the team. He came in India on a Saturday, and the night before the second Test, he met up with his teammates in Delhi.

"I'd like to be a little further down the road. Still, a good chance so it'll come down to how it reacts by the end of (Wednesday), how the medical staff see it, how the selectors and Pat (Cummins) and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) feel about it as well," Starc told reporters in the national capital.

"I'll do everything I can to be fully available for selection, then it's a discussion for the rest of the group involved. I don't think (batting will be an issue) so it's going to be uncomfortable but I don't think it's an issue."

I think I'll still field with a cap on (the finger), that's what I did in Melbourne. I don't field myself in slip anyway," he added.

Australia will be looking to bounce back in Delhi after going down 1-0 in the four-match series. The second Test of the four-match series will take place from February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where India have not lost a Test since 1987.