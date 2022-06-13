India women's team senior cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket last week. Raj, who had an astonishing career of 23 year in the Indian cricket team, faced a lot of ups and downs before calling it a day. She is the most capped and highest run-scorer in the history of women's cricket and that tells a lot about her hardwork and work ethic for her country and the game of cricket.

After breaking numerous records and playing her heart out for the country, Raj did reveal one thing she would have wanted to achieve before retiring - the World Cup. Mithali was left disappointed that she couldn't lift the World Cup trophy even once in her 23-year-long career.

Mithali made her debut in blue jersey in the year 1999 playing 232 ODIs, 89 T20Is and 12 Test matches for the Women in Blue. She is a legend of the game and has scored 10,868 runs, which is the most by any woman in the history. Mithali also holds the record for most 50-plus knocks in women internationals and has played in six editions of the World Cup.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

"She (Harmanpreet) has been my deputy for a good 5-6 years and she has been leading the T20I format for quite some time. So, I'm sure she will be able to lead the ODI side well," said a hopeful Mithali.

"It took me a while to get over the defeat in that last game against South Africa. Things didn't go as planned in the World Cup. I took time to first process that. It was already decided that the World Cup would be my swansong. It wasn't something that I decided in an instant or in a week's time, I very much knew about (retirement)."

"It is just I needed time to process the decision which I did after I got over my emotions because I'm not someone who would take any sort of decisions while going through all kinds of emotions, especially a big decision like this. This year we don't have a home series. In both the series, India is touring (to Sri Lanka and England). Ideally, I would have loved to play at home and call it a day, but since there is no home series, I took this decision (via social media)."