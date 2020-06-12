Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail pull out of England tour citing personal reasons

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of their side's upcoming tour of England in July-August due to personal reasons.

Last month, Pakistan had agreed 'in principle' to tour England for three-match Test series and as many T20 Internationals from July 30 as two sides look to return to action after cricket was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic in March.

Amir, who was only eligible to play in T20Is after bidding adieu to the longest format of the game last year, has withdrawn from the series against England in order to be there with his wife at the time of the birth of his second child.

Sohail, on the other hand, seems to have withdrawn as the players' families will not be allowed to accompany them during the tour as a part of the new International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines amid coronavirus fear.

The Pakistan batsman has always been reluctant to travel to other country without his family. For the 2019 World Cup in England as well, he had taken special permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to let his family accompany him.

The Pakistan players and the support staff are expected to travel to United Kingdom several weeks prior to the commencement of the series so that they can train in the country and complete the necessary mandatory quarantine period, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The visiting side will be asked to form a "bubble" where the team will not be allowed to interact with anyone else outside the group while regular COVID-19 tests will also be conducted during the tour.

As per the new ICC guidelines amid coronavirus crises, players will not be allowed to use saliva on the ball. All the matches will be played behind closed doors in order to avoid further spread of the virus, while usage of substitutes will be allowed in case a player shows COVID-19 symptoms during the match.

Earlier, the PCB had stated that they would announce a touring team of 28 players and 14 support staff for England series.

Pakistan will become the second team to tour England after West Indies, who are slated to play three Tests from July 8.