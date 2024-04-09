The Pakistan cricket team has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world with the surprise return of two of their most celebrated stars - Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim. After brief spells of retirement, the dynamic duo have answered the call to don the green jersey once again, poised to spearhead Pakistan's charge in the pivotal T20I series against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.

_ BACK AFTER 4__ YEARS.



Mohammad Amir has been called up in the Pakistan squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Imad Wasim is also back.@iamamirofficial @simadwasim pic.twitter.com/UjGrq8PwVo — Saif Ahmed __ (@saifahmed75) April 9, 2024

Amir, the prolific left-arm pacer whose searing yorkers and unplayable deliveries have tormented batsmen across the globe, last donned the Pakistan colours back in August 2020. His absence from the national setup was sorely felt, as the team struggled to replicate his match-winning exploits. But now, the 32-year-old is back, hungrier than ever to prove his worth and cement his place in the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

Equally impactful is the return of Imad Wasim, the wily left-arm spinner whose shrewd variations and economical spells have been the backbone of Pakistan's bowling attack for years. Wasim's ability to strangle the opposition's run rate and pick up crucial wickets at key moments makes him an invaluable asset. His recent heroics in leading Islamabad United to glory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 have only heightened the anticipation surrounding his international comeback.

The inclusion of these two seasoned campaigners is a massive boost for Pakistan as they prepare to lock horns with a formidable New Zealand side. With the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan already in the mix, the addition of Amir and Wasim lends the team a well-rounded and battle-hardened look.

"The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form," stated senior team manager Wahab Riaz. "Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives."

Alongside the experienced duo, the selectors have also shown faith in young talents like Usman Khan and Irfan Khan Niazi, who have earned their maiden call-ups to the national team. Usman, the second-highest run-scorer in the recent PSL, will be eager to translate his domestic exploits onto the international stage, while Irfan, the Emerging Player of the tournament, will look to make an immediate impact with his all-round skills.

As Pakistan gears up for the five-match T20I series, the return of Amir and Wasim has undoubtedly added a new dimension to their squad. The team management will be hoping that the seasoned campaigners can inspire the younger contingent and provide the necessary impetus to overcome a formidable New Zealand side.

With the T20 World Cup looming on the horizon, this series against the Kiwis holds immense significance for Pakistan. The opportunity to fine-tune their preparations and solidify their combinations will be crucial as they look to mount a serious challenge for the coveted trophy. And with Amir and Wasim back in the mix, the team's chances of success have certainly been bolstered.