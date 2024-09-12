Mohammad Rizwan babar azam Pakistan Champions Cup Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch The League In India Know About Squads, Fixtures

The Pakistan Champions One-Day Cup 2024 is slated to take place from Thursday, September 12 to Sunday, September 29. The likes of Markhors, Dolphins, Panthers, Stallions, and Lions will be the five teams who will take part in the tournament. A total of 10 games will be played in the league stage, followed by the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 on September 24 and 25 respectively.

The second eliminator of the league will be taking place on September 27, followed by the summit clash on September 29. Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium will organise all the matches in the championship. Star players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Haris, and Mohammad Rizwan will be leading their respective teams.

Live Streaming Details:

When to watch the Pakistan Champions Cup 2024?

All matches in the Pakistan Champions Cup 2024 will start at 3:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time).

Where to watch the Pakistan Champions Cup 2024?

There will be no live telecast of the Pakistan Champions Cup 2024. However, Live Streaming of the matches will be available on the Tamasha Web.

Squads

Lions: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Aamir Jamal, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Hunain Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Taha, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Shahab Khan, Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin, Waqar Hussain

Dolphins: Saud Shakeel (captain), Aftab Ibrahim, Asif Ali, Awais Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Kashif Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Riazullah, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (mentor), Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim, Umar Amin, Usman Qadir

Panthers: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Amad Butt, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mubasir Khan, Rehan Afridi, Rizwan Mehmood, Saim Ayub, Umar Siddiq, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Usman Salahuddin

Stallions: Mohammad Haris (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Junaid Ali, Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Saad Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan

Markhors: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Ali Usman, Bilawal Bhatti, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Nisar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahan

Schedule