Mohammad Rizwan babar azam Pakistan Champions Cup Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch The League In India Know About Squads, Fixtures
The Pakistan Champions One-Day Cup 2024 is slated to take place from Thursday, September 12 to Sunday, September 29. The likes of Markhors, Dolphins, Panthers, Stallions, and Lions will be the five teams who will take part in the tournament. A total of 10 games will be played in the league stage, followed by the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 on September 24 and 25 respectively.
The second eliminator of the league will be taking place on September 27, followed by the summit clash on September 29. Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium will organise all the matches in the championship. Star players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Haris, and Mohammad Rizwan will be leading their respective teams.
Live Streaming Details:
When to watch the Pakistan Champions Cup 2024?
All matches in the Pakistan Champions Cup 2024 will start at 3:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time).
Where to watch the Pakistan Champions Cup 2024?
There will be no live telecast of the Pakistan Champions Cup 2024. However, Live Streaming of the matches will be available on the Tamasha Web.
Squads
Lions: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Aamir Jamal, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Hunain Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Taha, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Shahab Khan, Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin, Waqar Hussain
Dolphins: Saud Shakeel (captain), Aftab Ibrahim, Asif Ali, Awais Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Kashif Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Riazullah, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (mentor), Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim, Umar Amin, Usman Qadir
Panthers: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Amad Butt, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mubasir Khan, Rehan Afridi, Rizwan Mehmood, Saim Ayub, Umar Siddiq, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Usman Salahuddin
Stallions: Mohammad Haris (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Junaid Ali, Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Saad Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan
Markhors: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Ali Usman, Bilawal Bhatti, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Nisar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahan
Schedule
|
Date & Day
|
Match
|
Time
|
Thursday, September 12, 2024
|
Wolves vs Panthers
|
3:30 PM
|
Friday, September 13, 2024
|
Stallions vs Lions
|
3:30 PM
|
Saturday, September 14, 2024
|
Dolphins vs Panthers
|
3:30 PM
|
Sunday, September 15, 2024
|
Wolves vs Stallions
|
3:30 PM
|
Monday, September 16, 2024
|
Lions vs Panthers
|
3:30 PM
|
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
|
Dolphins vs Wolves
|
3:30 PM
|
Thursday, September 19, 2024
|
Stallions vs Dolphins
|
3:30 PM
|
Friday, September 20, 2024
|
Lions vs Wolves
|
3:30 PM
|
Saturday, September 21, 2024
|
Panthers vs Stallions
|
3:30 PM
|
Sunday, September 22, 2024
|
Dolphins vs Lions
|
3:30 PM
|
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
|
Team No.1 vs Team No.2 (Qualifier)
|
3:30 PM
|
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
|
Team No.3 vs Team No.4 (Eliminator 1)
|
3:30 PM
|
Friday, September 27, 2024
|
Losing Qualifier vs Winning Eliminator 1 (Eliminator 2)
|
3:30 PM
|
Sunday, September 29, 2024
|
Final
|
3:30 PM
