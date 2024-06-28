Advertisement
Mohammad Siraj And Ibrahim Zadran: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Siraj. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Mohammad Siraj wins against Ibrahim Zadran. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.  

Digital Listening Score 

In the category of digital listening score, Mohammad Siraj wins against Ibrahim Zadran. Mohammad Siraj in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 64. Ibrahim Zadran gets a score of 35 in comparison to his opponent.  

Facebook Score 

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a win for Mohammad Siraj. Mohammad Siraj scores 64 whereas Ibrahim Zadran scores 53. 

Instagram Score 

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Ibrahim Zadran has scored 38 points. As for Mohammad Siraj he gets a score of 64 in the Instagram category. 

X Score 

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Ibrahim Zadran loses against Mohammad Siraj as Mohammad Siraj scores 62 points. Ibrahim Zadran gets 53 in this category. 

Youtube Score 

In the Youtube category, Ibrahim Zadran wins against Mohammad Siraj as Ibrahim Zadran gets a score of 64 and Mohammad Siraj gets a score of 0. 

Overall Score 

In the overall score, Mohammad Siraj wins against Ibrahim Zadran. Mohammad Siraj gets an overall score of 55 points. Ibrahim Zadran finishes with 48 points overall. 

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

 

 

 

 

 

 

vs

Mohammed Siraj

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 55
Digital Listening Score64
Facebook Score64
Instagram Score64
X Score62
YouTube Score0

vs

Ibrahim Zadran

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 48
Digital Listening Score35
Facebook Score53
Instagram Score38
X Score53
YouTube Score64
