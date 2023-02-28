topStoriesenglish2578045
NewsCricket
MOHAMMAD SIRAJ

Virat bhai does not...: Mohammad Siraj Reveals How Virat Kohli Troubles Indian Bowlers In Nets

Despite the challenge, Siraj has been impressive in his performances for India, making his presence felt in both One Day Internationals and Tests.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Paceman Mohammad Siraj shared his experience of bowling to Virat Kohli in the nets, stating that the former Indian captain is a challenging opponent to bowl against. Siraj admitted to facing difficulty in bowling to Kohli, as the talismanic batter doesn't allow much time for the bowlers to settle before facing the next delivery.

"Pujji Bhai (Cheteshwar Pujara), he plays with a deep focus in Test cricket... Virat bhai does not give rest to the fast bowler. He gets ready immediately after hitting the shot, I don't even get time to settle," Siraj said on SG Cricket YouTube channel when asked which batsman he enjoys bowling in the nets.

"After hitting the shot, the batsman looks here and there, but Virat Bhai... he gets ready immediately. He has this passion... his aggression, which is amazing about a superstar like him," he added.

Despite the challenge, Siraj has been impressive in his performances for India, making his presence felt in both One Day Internationals and Tests. The pacer has also been included in the current Border Gavaskar Trophy squad, where he will look to continue his good form.

Siraj's revelation highlights the intensity and competitiveness that Kohli brings to the game, even in the nets. It also showcases the level of dedication and focus required by bowlers to compete at the highest level of the game. As the Indian team prepares to face their arch-rivals Australia, Siraj's experience and skills will be crucial for their success in the tournament.

Live Tv

