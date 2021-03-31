Mohammad Azharuddin backs Rishabh Pant as potential India captain in future

Rishabh Pant, who has been appointed as the new captain of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, can go on to lead the country in the future feels former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. Pant is currently enjoying a great outing with the bat and was an instrumental figure in India's recent win against Australia and England.

“Rishabh Pant has had such fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won’t come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner fr Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come,” Azharuddin tweeted.

Azharuddin feels that Pant's ability to switch gear at ease will help India in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting on Wednesday (March 31) expressed similar feelings and said that the wicketkeeper-batsman deserves to lead the franchise looking at his recent performances. The Aussie’s remarks came as Pant was announced as Delhi Capitals skipper on Tuesday (March 30).

“This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role,” Capitals head coach Ricky Pointing said in a press release.

Despite having the likes of experienced leaders in the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith in their ranks, and a senior cricketer like R Ashwin, who has also led Kings XI Punjab two years ago, the Delhi franchise chose to stuck to their youth policy and handed over the baton from Shreyas Iyer to Pant.

Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of IPL, after the middle-order batsman dislocated his shoulder while fielding in the recently concluded ODI series, which India won 2-1.

In 2017-18, when Pant was just 20, he had led Delhi to the Ranji Trophy final.