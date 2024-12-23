Mohammed Shami Ruled Out Of 2024-25 Border–Gavaskar Trophy, BCCI Makes Major Revelation On India Pacer's Fitness
Mohammed Shami to miss entire 2024-25 Border–Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia.
Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the entire 2024-25 Border–Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia due to fitness issues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday.
According to the BCCI, the 34-year-old pacer has swelling in his left knee and Shami won't be travelling Down Under for the remaining two Tests against Australia.
"Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the BCCI said in a statement.
More to Follow...
