Mohammed Shami Should Reach Australia: Ravi Shastri

Former India coach Ravi Shastri said that Mohammed Shami should go to Australia as soon as possible for the betterment of the team. The 34-year-old pacer made a comeback to domestic cricket after a long gap of one year. He again suffered an ankle injury while playing for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"Quicker Mohammed Shami reaches here, (the) better (it is) for India. He is playing a lot of domestic matches,” Shastri said during commentary.

"You can see the pressure (on the opposition) when Bumrah is bowling and others are bowling. There is a lot of pressure on Bumrah."

"Back in Action"

360 days is a long long time!! All set for the Ranji Trophy. Now back on the domestic stage with the same passion and energy. Huge thanks to all my fans for your endless love, support, and motivation,– let’s make this season memorable!#BackInAction #RanjiTrophy… pic.twitter.com/MyFCg03v9X (MdShami11) November 12, 2024

Shami was in great form as he regained his rhythm after coming from the National Cricket Academy. "Brisbane might be too early but surely (Shami can be available for) Melbourne and Sydney," the 62-year-old said.

Shami holds impressive stats in Australia in red ball format as he scalped 44 wickets in 12 matches of which 31 have come in eight Tests Down Under. Talking about the game, the Indian batters struggled on the opening day of the second Test as they looked clueless in front of the Australian bowlers as they were restricted to just 180 runs. Star player Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top scorer for the Indian team, scoring 42 runs.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.