Hardik Pandya, Ananya Panday Only Looking At Each Other In Viral Video Gets Netizens Crazy

After the shocking news of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's separation on July, the internet going crazy towards Ananya Panday and the cricketer dancing in a video which has went viral. The video is from the Ambani wedding which the actress and cricketer are seen enjoying and dancing together. Fans were quick to link the duo together after that viral video.

News of Hardik Pandya's split from his wife, Natasa Stankovic, has quickly become the talk of the town. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, recently confirmed rumors of their separation in a joint statement on their social media accounts. Despite parting ways, they have expressed their commitment to co-parenting their son, Agastya. Amidst this revelation, a video of Hardik at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has garnered widespread attention.

During the lavish wedding festivities, Hardik and Ananya were seen dancing joyfully together, showcasing their close bond and chemistry. Their energetic dance moves alongside each other caught the eye of many attendees. While they were simply enjoying themselves as enthusiastic wedding guests, some onlookers have speculated about a potential connection between Hardik and Ananya, leading to further speculation about their relationship.

Hardik pandya Ranveer singh Ananya pandey 32 seconds ago#AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/86wgt1bcf6 Kidnxpper (@kidnxpper2O) July 12, 2024

Fans went crazy the duo were seen dancing and enjoying during the wedding party together for so long.

Natasa Stankovic, mode-turned-actor, has shared her first post, a day after announcing her divorce with cricketer Hardik Pandya. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Natasa shared a cute video of her son Agastya playing.

In the video, Agastya's ball rolls near the plants into the mud, and he retrieves it, showing his playful spirit. Apart from the video, Natasa also posted a picture of herself holding a melon weighing 15 kilos.

Earlier on Thursday, Natasa confirmed her separation from star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pandya said that he and Natasa have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. The 30-year-old added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family.

He also said they tried their 'best' and gave their ball, and said the decision is in the "best interest" of both of them.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Hardik wrote.

Talking about his son, Hardik said that Agastya will be at the centre of their lives. The India all-rounder confirmed that he and his wife will co-parent for the well-being of their three-year-old child.

Hardik also urged for 'support' and 'privacy' from people during this "difficult and sensitive time."

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," he added. Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020.