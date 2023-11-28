While everyone was captivated by Mohammed Shami's incredible World Cup performance, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan was making waves with her social media posts and remarks. Following the couple's breakup, Hasin Jahan—who has been loud during the entire tournament—previously made grave accusations against the cricket player and his family. She was recently accused of claiming that Shami pays money to the batters to get out on his bowling, which Hasin Jahan has denied with a reason justifying that Shami is trying for defame her.

"People who understand and comprehend societal crimes, see how every false piece of news is being spread to falsely defame me, orchestrated by a gathering of antisocial individuals. In 2018, Shami Ahmad elevated a media figure named Umesh, and since then, this media figure has been managing the media to consistently tarnish my reputation. I have not leveled any false accusations against Shami Ahmad, nor have I initiated any false cases. Whatever atrocities Shami Ahmad and his family have committed against me, I have brought them to the attention of the world and filed a case," the first portion of her post read.

"Shami Ahmad has not received any clean chit from the court yet, and neither have I been accused. However, the biased and managed media continues to play the role of a judge, trying to prove me unilaterally guilty."

"Now, you tell me, what should be done with such criminals who are misleading society and attempting to disrupt my life and the lives of my daughters? Is our society reduced to the point where anyone with money can do anything, and people silently watch the spectacle?"

"You decide for yourselves. Shami Ahmad is going to great lengths to hide his own sins and crimes. If I had not taken any action, more than five years would have passed since the deaths of me and my daughter, and none of you would have known anything about us."

"The media should never portray one side unjustly; it should present both sides. However, in my case, it is unfairly tarnishing my reputation with a biased perspective."

Not the first time Hasin Jahan is in headlines

During the World Cup, Hasin Jahan was once again taking the limelight of media when she praised Shami for his bowling in the tournament. She said that if Shami performs well he will earn well and will secure her future along with their daughter Aaira.

"Kuch bhi hai, accha perform kr rha hai, accha khelega, team main bana rahega, achha kamayega toh humara bhavishya secure rahega. (Whatever it is, if he [Shami] is performing well, will stay in Indian team and earn well, it will secure our future)."

What happened between the two?

Shami was accused of adultery, marital rape, match-fixing, and domestic abuse, leading to a contentious divorce. Jahan had also vowed to provide the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with all evidence supporting her claims. She even assumed guardianship of their lone child.