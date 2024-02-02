trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716884
Why Mohammed Siraj Is Not Playing India Vs England 2nd Test? BCCI Reveals Reason

Mohammed Siraj's absence comes on the heels of a packed schedule, starting with the Asia Cup in August/September and spanning through the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mohammed Siraj, the standout pacer for Team India, is missing from the playing XI for the second Test against England. This unexpected absence, confirmed by Captain Rohit Sharma after winning the toss, has left fans curious about the reason behind it. Contrary to injury concerns, Rohit Sharma revealed that the decision to rest Mohammed Siraj was a strategic move to manage his workload effectively. The skipper emphasized the need to balance the rigorous cricket schedule Siraj has endured over the past six months, including his crucial role in the Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

A Look at Siraj's Recent Cricketing Journey

Mohammed Siraj's absence comes on the heels of a packed schedule, starting with the Asia Cup in August/September and spanning through the 2023 ODI World Cup. Despite being rested for the T20I series against Afghanistan, Siraj's consistent presence in both white and red-ball formats took a toll on his fitness.

Team's Focus on Player Well-being

Rohit Sharma's decision to rest Siraj highlights the team's commitment to player well-being and long-term performance sustainability. With Avesh Khan stepping in for the second Test, it's clear that the rotation and management of players' workloads have become paramount in the context of a busy international cricket calendar.

Siraj's Availability for the Third Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Siraj has been released for the second Test in Vizag but will be available for selection in the third Test in Rajkot. This move underlines the strategic planning of the team management to ensure Siraj's peak performance and availability for crucial matches.

England's Strategy and Series Outlook

While India opts for rotation, England, leading the series 1-0, makes a crucial decision by including only one pacer, James Anderson, replacing Mark Wood. The visitors are keen to capitalize on their stunning 28-run win in the opening match in Hyderabad, despite facing a challenging target set by India.

