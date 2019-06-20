Mohsin Khan quits as PCB cricket committee chief

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the resignation of former Test cricketer and Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee Mohsin Khan following a recent meeting with board chairman Ehsan Mani.

“I am very thankful to PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani for honouring me with the opportunity to Chair the PCB Cricket Committee. My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record,” said Mohsin Khan according to a press release from the PCB.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani expressed his respect for Khan's decision before expressing thankfulness for his contribution.

“It is always difficult to let go someone of Mohsin’s stature and caliber, but we respect his decision. I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Mani.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan has been appointed as Khan's successor as the Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee. The Committee will be conducting a robust review of the performances of the national team over the last three years before submitting recommendations to the PCB Chairman for consideration.