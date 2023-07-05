Most International Runs Since 2021: Babar Azam Way Ahead Of Virat Kohli; Check Stats

There is healthy rivalry between some elite-level batters in world cricket, that also involves Pakistan captain Babar Azam and India's star cricketer Virat Kohli. In the last three years, Babar has raised his game while Kohli's graph has gone down. When Babar started in international cricket, he was always compared to Virat as Pakistani fans saw him as their own Kohli. However, his returns were too low. But with time, and especially with the onset of captaincy, Babar has emerged out as one of the finest batters in world cricket right now.

Babar is currently leading the list of most runs scored in internationak cricket since 2021. His numbers since 2021 are absolutely brilliant as the 28-year-old has scored a massive 4964 runs in 111 innings, which makes his average a staggering 44.74 in international cricket. To achieve this number across the format when you are leading the national side is a huge achievement.

Not just that, Babar is also way ahead of the second person in the list, who is none other than his countryman Mohammad Rizwan. Babar has scored 946 runs more than Rizwan in this timeframe. Rizwan has 4018 runs in 104 innings. At the same time, Joe Root has 3618 runs in just 72 innings and sits on the third spot in the list. Root is followed by Bangladesh's Litton Das, who has 3558 runs in 108 innings. Devon Conway of New Zealand is next with 77 innings. India's Virat Kohli is at sixth spot with 3099 runs in 89 innings while Rohit Sharma is not too far with 3086 runs and Daryl Mitchell (2958 runs in 84 innings, Pathum Nissanka (2772 runs in 88 innings).

If one compares the numbers of Virat and Babar, the Pakistani batter has scored 1865 more tuns that the Indian. However, it is also true that Virat has played 22 innings lesser than Babar. Virat's average of 34.8 reveals that his numbers have really been poor, looking at his standards set by himself.