Who Is Saly Samson? Sanju Samson's Elder Brother Who Looks Exactly Like Him

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who plays domestic cricket for Kerala, also has an elder brother. The world knows Sanju as a powerhitter up the batting order who has produced great performances over the years in the Indian Premier League. Sanju has also come about to be a good captain. He led the Rajasthan Royals to the final of IPL 2022. RR lost out on the playoffs berth in IPL 2023 by a whisker. Sanju might not have had a consistent run in international cricket but despite that, he remains the fan-favourite wherever he travels.

Who is Sanju's elder brother?

His name is Saly Samson and like Sanju, he too plays cricket. One can see Saly practicing and training on cricket grounds on his Instagram. In September 2021, Sanju in a Facebook post, had hailed his elder brother for making a comeback despite injuries eating out his four precious years. Saly plays club cricket and his love for the sport seems to be never-ending. "A great salute to your passion,dedication and love for this game BHAIJAAAN. You fought very hard for 4 long years with your injuries and surgeries to get back on the ground and do what you love the most in this world. Wishing you the best going forward and I hope you keep playing this beautiful game for as long as you wish for," Sanju had written.

Saly Samson has played 6 LIST A matches, scoring 38 runs. This record is available on ESPNcricinfo. However, his previos records are hard to find anywhere but it is true that like his brother, Saly is also a batter who can roll his arms.

Saly's Instagram is the only gate to his life these days. He can be seen playing club cricker, training hard to remain in shape. One can also spot Sanju and other family members in the pics. Saly has also attended many IPL games, supporting Rajasthan Royals while wearing the jerseys of the same cricket team. He has been the biggest supporter of his young brother Sanju in his career.