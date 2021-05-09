Mother’s Day: MS Dhoni’s old video of him comparing mothers with soldiers goes viral – WATCH

As the nation celebrates the indomitable spirit of motherhood on Sunday, old video of former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is going viral in which he compared mothers with soldiers and talked about their contribution.

Notably, in 2016, in an ODI match against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, Team India players don the India jersey with their mother’s name initials as a tribute for all of them and it was during the toss of the match when Dhoni compared the contribution of mothers with that of soldiers.

In the video, the Ranchi-born cricketer can also be seen flaunting the name of his mother on the back of his jersey.

Check out the video here:

#TeamIndia sporting their mothers' names on the jersey in the 5th and final ODI #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/pWcMAKMchB — BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2016

“It was always how emotionally I was connected to my mom. The mother’s contribution is something which we don’t appreciate it that often,” quoted the former skipper. To further add, Dhoni also compared the contribution of mothers to that of soldiers stating that it needs to be appreciated in the same way as that of a soldier, “getting up each morning and thanking them”.

Interestingly, in the match, India scored 269/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Purnima’s son Rohit Sharma smashed 70 runs while Saroj’s son Virat Kohli scored 65 runs. MS Dhoni (son of Devaki) added 41 runs. In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for just 79 runs in 23.1 overs. Chandrakala’s son Amit Mishra took 5 wicket-haul.

India won the five-match series 3-2 and notably, the final ODI was the last match that Dhoni featured in as the skipper of the team.