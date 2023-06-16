MPL 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings?

In the upcoming match of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2023, the Eagle Nashik Titans will face off against the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings. This exciting clash will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Eagle Nashik Titans made some good moves in the auctions and will be led by Rahul Tripathi, an experienced right-handed batter who will play a crucial role in the team. Other players like Siddhesh Veer, Ashay Palkar, Akshay Waikar, Kaushal Tambe, and Harshad Khadiwale, who have represented Maharashtra in domestic cricket, will also be vital for the Titans' success in MPL 2023.

Prashant Solanki, who was previously part of the CSK squad in the IPL, will now contribute to the Titans' efforts in this edition of MPL. On the other hand, the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings have assembled an exciting squad for their debut in MPL. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, a U-19 World Cup winner, has been entrusted with the captaincy of the Kings in MPL 2023. The Kings possess a relatively young team with promising talents like Ranjit Nikam, Jagdish Zope, Mohsin Sayyad, and Saurabh Navale. These players have already shown their skills in youth cricket and will be eager to make an impact when they face the Titans on Friday.

Match Details

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Match 2, MPL 2023

June 16 2023, Friday, 2 pm IST

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Pitch Report

Despite the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium offering a favorable batting pitch, the upcoming match between the Titans and the Kings will take place in the afternoon. Given the conditions, it is likely that the spinners will have a significant impact on the game. The ball is expected to hold on the surface, making the spinners crucial in creating difficulties for the batsmen.

Probable XIs

Eagle Nashik Titans

Rahul Tripathi (c), Ashay Palkar, Siddesh Veer, Arshin Kulkarni, Harshad Khadiwale, Akshay Waikar, Kaushal Tambe, Varun Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Dhanraj Shinde, Vaibhav Vibhute

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Hitesh Valunj, Murtuza Trunkwala, Shamsuzama Kazi, Abhishek Pawar, Rameshwar Daud, Mohsin Sayyad, Ranjit Nikam, Jagdish Zope, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (c), Saurabh Navale, Onkar Khatpe