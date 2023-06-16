TNPL 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Live On TV And Online?

Get ready for an exciting clash as Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings face off in the sixth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will be the battleground for this thrilling encounter. Lyca Kovai Kings began their tournament with a bang, securing a commanding 70-run victory over iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Sai Sudharsan, their top-order batsman, played a scintillating knock of 86 runs off just 45 deliveries, propelling the team to a challenging total of 179/7. The defending champions, led by Shahrukh Khan's impressive bowling figures of 3/20, turned the game in their favour and marked a successful start to their campaign.

Nellai Royal Kings, too, had a victorious start in the tournament. They emerged triumphant against Siechem Madurai Panthers, winning the match by six wickets. Mohan Prasath played a crucial role with the ball, claiming three wickets for just 26 runs, restricting Siechem Madurai Panthers to a modest total of 126/8. In response, Nellai Royal Kings comfortably chased down the target in the 14th over. With both teams displaying good form in their opening matches, fans can expect a thrilling contest on Friday, June 16.

Match Details

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings

6th Match, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Jun 16, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode

Pitch Report

The SNR College Stadium pitch offers favourable conditions for batting. The team that gets the opportunity to bat first will have an added advantage, thanks to the evening dew that will come into play.

Weather Forecast

Based on the forecast, Coimbatore is expected to experience temperatures ranging from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius on Friday, accompanied by a humidity level of approximately 61%.

Probable XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings

Shahrukh Khan(C), Sai Sudharsan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, K Gowtham Thamarai, U Mukilesh, J Suresh Kumar(wk), L Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, M Mohammed, B Sachin

Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik KB(C), NS Rajagopal, G Ajitesh, Rithik Easwaran(wk), R Sonu Yadav, Karthick Manikandan, S Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, S Lakshay Jain, Sj Arunkumar