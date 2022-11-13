T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan bowl as Shaheen Afridi bats in nets, WATCH

T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan is all set to take on England in the finals of the T20 World Cup. The final is expected to be an intense battle as both teams will look to take the trophy home. Ahead of the decider, both England and Pakistan spent a lot of time in nets. Pakistani players also sweated it out in nets for long hours and videos of their practice session have surfaced on social media. In some of the videos posted by fans, Pakistan's opening pair Babar Azam and Rizwan were seen bowling to pacer Shaheen Afridi.

While Rizwan and Babar have rarely bowled in international matches, Shaheen is a pacer and has been crucial for Pakistan's bowling. He can also chip in valuable runs towards the end for Pakistan if required.

Our opening duo Rizwan and Babar are showing some bowling skills here in practice session at MCG…. And guess what they were bowling to Shaheen Shah Afridi #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/KQC9Y0m85t November 11, 2022

England and Pakistan will meet in a World Cup final today after a gap of 30 years. At the same venue of MCG, Pakistan had won their only ODI World Cup, defeating England by 22 runs in 1992. There are more striking similarities with the 1992 World Cup. Thirty years ago, Pakistan had beaten New Zealand en route to the final and this year too, Pak stormed into finals after defeating New Zealand.

In the T20 World Cup, England and Pakistan have met twice so far with the former winning on both occasions, by six wickets in 2010 and by 48 runs in 2009. In the ODI World Cup, Pakistan has a better head-to-head record of 5-4 from 10 matches. One match was no result.

Both Pakistan and England suffered setbacks in the Super 12 stage. Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe while England to Ireland. On head-to-head count, England lead 18-9 versus Pakistan, while one match ended in no result.

In the two T20 World Cup meetings, England holds a 2-0 advantage. At the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, both sides have never won a T20I match. In T20Is, Pakistan's highest total versus England is 232 and the lowest is 89. England's best against Pakistan is 221 and lowest is 135.

The Pakistani opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have the highest partnership runs in a career. The duo have scored 2509 runs from 51 innings, ahead of the Indian openers Rohit Sharma/KL Rahul (1897) from 42 innings.

(With agency inputs)