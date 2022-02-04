MS Dhoni beat Shah Rukh Khan to lead in graphic novel ‘Atharva: The Origin’

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni’s fans are rejoicing as Virzu Studio in association with MIDAS Deals has released the motion poster of its upcoming mega-budget graphic novel ‘Atharva: The Origin’ earlier this week. Starring none other than Dhoni himself as a superhero and warrior leader, the official motion poster was released on Wednesday by the cricketer on his official Facebook handle.

The motion poster features a rugged-looking Dhoni, giving fans a glimpse into the world of Atharva and also a sneak peek into the first look of the cricketer as a superhero. In an effort to offer an immersive experience to readers, the creators have worked with a team of artists diligently for several years to create the mystical world of Atharva.

However, seven years ago, Bollywood superstar and owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan was approached for this role. Much like Dhoni, the superhero avatar of SRK also hit the limelight.

Watch MS Dhoni in trailer of 'Atharva: The Origin' here...

In 2015, just like Dhoni, a similar teaser and poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Atharva’ avatar was released. Then it became quite viral among the fans. Shahrukh Khan was also seen in a style showing long hair and muscles like Dhoni.

Arthava writer Ramesh Tamilmani had expressed his joy over Shah Rukh Khan joining his project back in 2015. “We feel that Atharv’s character and Shah Rukh Khan’s personality match perfectly. Keeping this in mind, when we approached them. He too agreed to join it. He is excited about this project,” Tamilmani was quoted as saying.

The upcoming series is backed by Dhoni Entertainment, the media company that was founded by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni in 2019.

This is not Dhoni’s first brush with films or entertainment industry. Everyone knows Dhoni’s biopic - MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released in 2016 and it turned out to be a huge hit. However, this time, Dhoni is entering the world of graphic novels, where he is playing one of the characters. It will be interesting to see how this Graphic novel shapes up.