MS Dhoni Turns 42: Here’s How Hyderabad Fans Paid Giant Tribute To Icon

MS Dhoni’s reign as one of the greatest cricketers in India shows no signs of waning. Fresh off his fifth IPL trophy win with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this year, Dhoni holds the distinction of being the only captain in the history of the game to have won all three ICC titles — the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. He commands a huge fan following globally. However, his craze among fans in India knows no bounds, and an example of this was seen on his 42nd birthday today (July 7, 2023).

Fans across the country are celebrating MS Dhoni’s birthday in their own way. From reminiscing his greatest moments in cricket to going the extra mile in expressing their adoration, fans are leaving no stone unturned. In one such example, Dhoni’s fans in Hyderabad have installed a tall 52-feet cutout of his picture to honour him on this special day. Videos and pictures of the cutout are going viral on social media.

MS Dhoni’s 52-feet cutout in Hyderabad

In one of the videos of the giant cutout from Hyderabad, we can see an image of MS Dhoni in his India jersey.

Another cutout has been also reportedly installed in Andhra Pradesh's Nandigama. It is said to be around 77-feet tall. Fans were also seen pouring milk on the cutout.

Since morning, birthday wishes and special messages have been pouring in for the former India captain on Twitter.

MS Dhoni’s career

MS Dhoni has had a spectacular cricket career. He played several memorable innings in his international career, before retiring. He won the ODI World Cup title in 2011 for India. That apart, he captained India to it’s one and only T20 World Cup victory in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. Dhoni also led India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final against England in 2013. That apart, he has led his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles.