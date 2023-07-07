trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632001
NewsCricket
SPORTS NEWS

MS Dhoni Turns 42: Here’s How Hyderabad Fans Paid Giant Tribute To Icon

Fans across the country are celebrating MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday in their own way. From reminiscing his greatest moments in cricket to going the extra mile in expressing their adoration, they are leaving no stone unturned.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 42 on July 7, 2023.
  • Fans are leading grand birthday celebrations for MS Dhoni.
  • Dhoni led his IPL team, CSK, to their 5th championship title this year.

Trending Photos

MS Dhoni Turns 42: Here’s How Hyderabad Fans Paid Giant Tribute To Icon

MS Dhoni’s reign as one of the greatest cricketers in India shows no signs of waning. Fresh off his fifth IPL trophy win with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this year, Dhoni holds the distinction of being the only captain in the history of the game to have won all three ICC titles — the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. He commands a huge fan following globally. However, his craze among fans in India knows no bounds, and an example of this was seen on his 42nd birthday today (July 7, 2023).

Fans across the country are celebrating MS Dhoni’s birthday in their own way. From reminiscing his greatest moments in cricket to going the extra mile in expressing their adoration, fans are leaving no stone unturned. In one such example, Dhoni’s fans in Hyderabad have installed a tall 52-feet cutout of his picture to honour him on this special day. Videos and pictures of the cutout are going viral on social media.

MS Dhoni’s 52-feet cutout in Hyderabad


cre Trending Stories

In one of the videos of the giant cutout from Hyderabad, we can see an image of MS Dhoni in his India jersey.

Watch:

Another cutout has been also reportedly installed in Andhra Pradesh's Nandigama. It is said to be around 77-feet tall. Fans were also seen pouring milk on the cutout.

Since morning, birthday wishes and special messages have been pouring in for the former India captain on Twitter.

MS Dhoni’s career

MS Dhoni has had a spectacular cricket career. He played several memorable innings in his international career, before retiring. He won the ODI World Cup title in 2011 for India. That apart, he captained India to it’s one and only T20 World Cup victory in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. Dhoni also led India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final against England in 2013. That apart, he has led his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded