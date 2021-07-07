MS Dhoni Birthday: When Dhoni and daughter Ziva talked in SIX different languages - WATCH

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday (July 7) and as expected wishes poured in from all around the world for the legendary wicket-keeper batsman. However, Dhoni, as expected, was nowhere to be seen on social media as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is busy spending quality time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

Meanwhile, a throwback video of Dhoni with Ziva is going viral. In the clip, MSD can be seen having an adorable conversation with his daughter that too in six different languages - Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Urdu. The video, which was first posted during IPL 2019, begins with MSD asking Ziva 'how are you' in Tamil, and she replies in the same language. Impressed by his daughter's trait, Dhoni then goes on to ask the same question in five different languages. But Ziva showed him who's the boss with her accurate answers on each occasion.

Notably, Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020 and under his leadership, India won 41 out of 72 Tests, 110 ODI matches out of 200, and 27 T20I games out of 60. With the bat, he amassed 17,226 runs in his illustrious international career which spanned from 2004 to 2019.

However, MSD is still enjoying his cricket while playing for CSK. The now-postponed season of IPL 2021 saw Dhoni bringing his vintage captaincy to the forefront and CSK was seen enjoying a winning run. Fans will be hoping to see more of that when the IPL resumes in UAE in September.