हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni

'MS Dhoni came ahead of Yuvraj Singh in 2011 World Cup final because of me': Muttiah Muralitharan

MS Dhoni has always remained an unpredictable cricketer and his surprise decision to promote himself ahead of in-form Yuvraj Singh in the finale of ICC World Cup 2011 still remains a talking point of his career. 

&#039;MS Dhoni came ahead of Yuvraj Singh in 2011 World Cup final because of me&#039;: Muttiah Muralitharan
MS Dhoni hits the match-winning six against Sri Lanka in 2011 World Cup finals. (Reuters/File Photo)

MS Dhoni has always remained an unpredictable cricketer and his surprise decision to promote himself ahead of in-form Yuvraj Singh in the finale of ICC World Cup 2011 still remains a talking point of his career. 

The decision heaped dividends for the Men In Blue as Dhoni's unbeaten 91 combined with a fine effort by Gautam Gambhir had helped India win their second world championship title. 

Now in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo, Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan has gone on to share his thoughts on the incident. The Lankan spinner, who holds the record of plucking the most number of wickets in ODIs and Tests, feels it was because of his doosra, Dhoni decided to come ahead of Yuvraj. 

Muralitharan said that Dhoni had no problems dealing with his unplayable doosras after observing the Lankan when the two featured for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

ALSO READ | Muttiah Muralitharan points out Sachin Tendulkar's weakness

"I would say Dhoni read it towards the end when I was bowling to him in Chennai. I remember in the World Cup, Yuvraj didn't have a clue on me. He was supposed to come but I think because of me Dhoni came (ahead of Yuvraj)," said Muralitharan. 

Muralitharan even claimed apart from Dhoni it was just Sachin Tendulkar, who could read his doosras. 

"Sachin (Tendulkar) definitely read it. I thought Rahul (Dravid) didn't read it that well. (VVS) Laxman read it as well as (Gautam Gambir) Gambhir. (Virender) Sehwag I don't know if he read it all the time."

"When I bowled the doosra, I didn't use the seam. So with the seam, you can't see it, you will have to see it from my wrist. Among the Sri Lankan players, (Kumar) Sangakkara, Mahela (Jayawardene), Aravind de Silva, Marvan Atapattu read it. (Tilakaratne) Dilshan never had a clue," said the ex-Lankan cricketer. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MS DhoniMuttiah Muralitharan
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings sign Nathan Ellis; Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith to miss remaining season

Must Watch

PT15M35S

Eyewitness testimony of Kandahar hijack