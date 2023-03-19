'MS Dhoni Cannot Sleep If...': Robin Uthappa Reveals CSK Captain's Unknown Fact Ahead Of IPL 2023

MS Dhoni and Robin Uthappa have been friends and teammates for a long time. They played for India for a years before joining hands against at CSK. Robin and Dhoni also won a T20 World Cup together, India's only ICC trophy in the format till date. That was in 2007. Robin has now retired from all forms of cricket. He will back on commentary duties during IPL 2023, working for JioCinema, the digital partners for the league. Speaking on Dhoni's astute captainc, Robin said that Dhoni is a responsible captain and once his instinctive decisions backfire, he loses his sleep thinking about it.

"He (Dhoni) has sharp instincts and he backs his own instincts. That’s why he's been such a successful captain. He takes responsibility for every outcome, whether it is a win or a loss," said Uthappa.

Picture of MS Dhoni, Devon Conway and Robin Uthappa. pic.twitter.com/nbYUeqjB5z — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 21, 2022

"If he takes a bad decision because of his instincts, the man can’t sleep for a few days. He starts overthinking. If a good captain’s instincts are sound 4 or 5 out of 10 times, Dhoni’s instincts are sound 8 times or 9 times," Robin further said.

He also said that Dhoni is the most uncomplicated person he knows. Dhoni's strength lies in his ability to remain simple, Robin said. A lot of things fall in place automatically because of MSD's simple methods.

The CSK captain is likely to play his last IPL this year. He had earlier mentioned that he wanted to retire from IPL in front of the home crowd. Chennai is Dhoni's second home thanks to his long stay as CSK's captain. With the league being held abroad fully ir partially for the last 3 years, CSK have not got the chance to play at home, like other teams. Dhoni's wish is to call it quits with the fifth IPL title for CSK.