MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in the history of Indian cricket team. With three ICC tournament trophies as the captain, Dhoni is known for his achievements as a leader. Recently, Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title this year, equalling the record of Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni is currently in Ranchi enjoying quality time at his farm and was recently seen in a gym cutting a cake to celebrate CSK's IPL win with his gym buddies.

"Hum khilayenge (I will serve). Kaun kaun kha Raha hai Aur kaun kaun dieting pe he vo batao (who's dieting and who's eating, first tell me that)" Dhoni can be heard telling in the video.



The 2023 season was a brilliant one for Dhoni and CSK as the 41-year-old returned as the skipper after appointing Ravindra Jadeja as the captain last year. CSK choked under Jadeja's leadership and Dhoni took the responsibility back mid-season.

However, when the team needed 10 off 2 balls in the final this year, Jadeja showed great character to finish the game and get CSK that much-awaited fifth Indian Premier League title. (MS Dhoni's Viral Gym Photo Sparks Speculation Among Fans,' Will The 'CSK Captain' Retire With Long Hair After IPL 2024?')

Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings, recently revealed that Dhoni's knee injury was a challenge for him but he never complained about it to anyone. Dhoni didn't miss a single match during CSK's triumph in IPL 2023. He underwent knee surgery earlier this month to overcome the problem.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Viswanathan mentioned, "We never asked him things like 'do you want to play or do you want to sit out?' If he can't, he would've told us straightaway. We knew it was a struggle for him to play, but his commitment to the team, his leadership, and how the team benefits everyone knows. From that perspective, you have to appreciate him."