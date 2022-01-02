MS Dhoni clicked with his pony and the picture is going viral - SEE PIC

Former India captain and current CSK skipper MS Dhoni is rarely seen on social media. It is difficult to get hold of him when he is not playing. This is an off season for Dhoni as IPL is not on.

But on Sunday (January 2), Dhoni fans got a glimpse of the superstar cricketer again.

Chennai Super Kings posted a photo of Dhoni feeding something to his pet pony.

Here's the photo.

This is the same pony MS had gifted his daughter Ziva.

Dhoni is fond of animals. Everyone knows he has several dogs at home and they can be seen wandering around in his wife Sakshi Dhoni's stories and pictures. He also gifted himself a horse whom he named Chetak and after a few weeks, this pony too came home.

The CSK captain is currently is in Ranchi. He will return with the beginning of IPL 2022, leading CSK again. He was retained by CSK two months ago and will look to win the fifth title this year.

Dhoni retired from international cricket on 15 August, 2020. He won the fourth IPL title for his franchise last year and was also the mentor for Team India at the T20 World Cup.